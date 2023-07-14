Left Menu

IAF carried out 48 sorties in flood relief operations in Punjab, Himachal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has in the past 48 hours carried a total 40 sorties as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in the flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh (Image: ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has in the past 48 hours carried a total 40 sorties as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in the flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. "In the last 48 hours, a total 40 sorties have been carried out, in which, 126 people have been rescued and 17 tons of relief materials have been distributed in various areas," Ministry of Defence said in a release.

In the last 24 hrs, major operations have been carried out towards flood affected areas of Haryana. Villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti and Jansui were provided with relief materials consisting of rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food and water bottles by M-17 helicopters, the defence ministry said. Airwarriors and all requisite assets such as M-17 and Chinook Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft remain on standby to undertake required operations, it added.

The Beas river in Mandi district is in spate on Friday as the torrential rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides across the state with more than 90 people having died in the state due to rain-related incidents since June 24.

"91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," the government officials' data stated. Significantly, the Indian Meteorological Department said that Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from July 14, with the downpour projected to last for five days.

The continuous rain has triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in significant destruction across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

