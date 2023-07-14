Congress to expand its digital footprint to take on entrenched BJP

Left Menu

Congress is planning to set up an organisation of social media on booth levels along with the booth president in view of the role of social media in the election battle.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress seems anxious to expand its digital footprint to take on an entrenched Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming general elections scheduled next year. Congress plans to set up an organisation for social media at booth levels along with the booth president in view of the role of social media in the election battle.

According to Congress sources, in the recent statistics, the party is slightly behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Instagram, and it hopes to bridge the gap. Meanwhile, the Congress is behind the BJP in organising WhatsApp initiatives, so the party has decided to set up a separate organisation of social media from zonal head to booth level, which will start with five election states, party sources said.

Ahead of Assembly elections in five states, a meeting was called by KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the organization in which General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate were present along with the in-charge, media and social media heads of the five states. Everyone gave their presentation in the meeting, which lasted for over three hours.

Moreover, Pawan Khera, AICC incharge of the media publicity department said, "We will create social media organization till booth level. We will defeat BJP without resources. We do not have electoral bonds". Chairperson of Congress social media and digital platforms Supriya Shrinate said, "We are strongly raising issues related to inflation, unemployment, Manipur, and people. Instead of spreading fake news like BJP, people are getting connected."

She further added that "A team will be constituted for better coordination between the central and state organisations for the upcoming five state elections. "On central issues, the states will follow the party's central department, while the coordination committee for the state will decide the issues after discussing them with the centre and the state, and then both will raise them at their level that is based on regional language, culture," Shrinate added.

If there is a tweet other than the party line, then the answer will be sought directly from the in-charge of the state and not from the state president or the leader of the legislative party, she further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

