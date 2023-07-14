Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu National Highway restored after landslide 

Vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu was restored on Friday after it was closed yesterday due to a landslide. "The National Highway is open for all vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu, but at Wangtu, the National Highway is closed due to a landslide yesterday, due to which small vehicles are being diverted from the temporary road of JSW," read a tweet from HP Traffic and Railway Police.

According to the data given by the State Disaster Management Authority, 53 landslides and 33 flash flood incidents have happened in Himachal so far. A total of 793 roads are closed in the state. "Five National Highways are blocked. National Highway 5 (NH 5) in District Kinnaur at Sakiba and Spilo has a block. In District Mandi, National Highway 3 Mandi to Kullu, District Lahaul Spiti has a block. National Highway 505 from Gramphu to Losar in the Lahaul-Split district, and District Kullu has a block. There is a roadblock due to a heavy landslide in Mandi. While in District Sirmaur, National Highway 707 is blocked due to a landslide near Shilai," read a press release by the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

Incessant rain, which has led to flash floods and landslides, has caused significant damage in Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the state for the next 5 days.

According to the Meteorological Department, "the monsoon will become active in Himachal Pradesh on July 14. Due to this, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next 5 days. In these 5 days, heavy to very heavy rains will be recorded in most areas of Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, incidents like landslides, flash floods, falling trees, and shooting stones will also happen." (ANI)

