Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in Delhi during next 5 days

Even as the national capital witnesses a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna, IMD said further light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days. Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved. "The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

