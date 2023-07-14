Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in Delhi during next 5 days

Even as the national capital witnesses a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna, IMD said further light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:46 IST
Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in Delhi during next 5 days
IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even as the national capital witnesses a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna, IMD said further light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days. Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved. "The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," he told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023