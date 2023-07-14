Left Menu

MoRTH develops five guidelines to enhancing mountainous road infrastructure

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 21:42 IST
MoRTH develops five guidelines to enhancing mountainous road infrastructure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), with the technical assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has developed five guidelines aimed at enhancing mountainous road infrastructure in India. These guidelines are designed to ensure high-quality and sustainable road projects in hilly regions which will improve road networks and promote economic growth.

These guidelines were published by Indian Road Congress (IRC) and released on 7th July 2023 by the Union Minister for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari during the inaugural function of 225th Mid Term Council Meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh in the presence of  Minister of PWD, Chhattisgarh, MoRTH’s Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary and other dignitaries.

The guidelines provide technical specifications and best practices for road construction in mountainous regions, covering the following topics:

1. Planning of Hilly Roads

2. Slope Protection and Embankment with Advanced Technology

3. Tunnel on Arterial Roads in Hilly Area

4. Mountain Bridge with Advance Technology

5. Operation and Maintenance of Mountainous Highways

Recognizing the critical role that well-maintained roads play in facilitating trade, connectivity and social development, MoRTH and JICA had agreed to implement "Capacity Development Project on Highways in Mountainous Regions" from 2016 to 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

