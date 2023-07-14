Left Menu

Delhi: Indian Army completes 80 pc restoration work of Bund at I&FC regulator

"The Engineering Core of the Indian Army with 3 officers, 6 JCOs and 45 jawans, apart from other workmen, has completed about 80 per cent of the work on restoring the Bund, the breach of which had led to the river water gushing into the drain no. 12 and damaging its regulator," an official statement. 

Delhi LG VK Saxena inspecting restoration work of Bund at I&FC regulator ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army has completed 80 per cent of the restoration work on restoring the Bund at the Irrigation and Flood Control regulator near the WHO Building, an official statement issued by the Delhi LG office said on Thursday. "The Engineering Core of the Indian Army with 3 officers, 6 JCOs and 45 jawans, apart from other workmen, has completed about 80 per cent of the work on restoring the Bund, the breach of which had led to the river water gushing into the drain no. 12 and damaging its regulator," an official statement.

The restoration works of the regulator of the Irrigation and Flood Control department of Delhi Goverment, the collapse of which yesterday in the evening, had led to the flooding of Ring Road at WHO, ITO, IP Metro Station, IP Estate, and was fast moving towards Mathura Road and Supreme Court is going on in the right earnest, the statement said. Delhi LG office said that the restoration work is likely to be completed by midnight today, whereafter works of restoring the regulator at the mouth of the drain will commence.

"In a positive and encouraging development, water that was flowing into the drain from the river has already begun to take the opposite course slowly. Once the Bund is sealed, pumps will start pumping the overflowing water from the drain into the river," an official statement said. LG office further informed that another unit of the Indian Army deployed has been deployed since morning and has also been successful in clearing the silt and sludge that had jammed the 05 gates of ITO Barrage and prevented their opening.

"It is expected that these gates will now be hydraulically opened rather than cutting through them, as the Army was initially planning," an official statement said. LG office said that the contingent of the Army Engineering Core arrived on the site of the collapsed regulator at 8.30 AM and operations began around 10.30 AM when the LG VK Saxena arrived.

"The LG stayed at the site till 3.30 PM and then reached the site at 6.30 PM and remains there to oversee the works and encourage the workmen. The LG also visited the inundated slum colony, Anna Nagar, beside the WHO Building to take stock of the situation, in the afternoon. The LG is expected to be present at the site till the work of sealing the breach in the Bund is completed," an official statement said. It may be noted that the Bund across the mouth of the Drain had been in a state of disrepair, having been left unattended after the laying of a water pipeline by the DJB.

The present level of river water at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) at 09:00 PM on July was recorded at 208.07 Metres. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

