25,478 people evacuated so far in rescue operations from flood affected areas: Delhi Govt

A total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far in a rescue operation from the flood-affected areas, an official statement said on Friday. Delhi Government said that 22,803 people have been shifted to tents and shelters and 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work.

"25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters. 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," an official statement issued by the Delhi government said. Delhi Government further stated that the present level of river water at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) at 09:00 PM on July 14 is 208.07 Meters and is expected to flow around 208.05 Metres.

"Today at 8 PM, 57363 cusecs water discharged from Hathi Kund Barrage. As per the latest forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 14 at 11:30 AM, the water level at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) is expected to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM and thereafter, it is likely to decrease," an official statement said. The government also said that 45 boats (17 pertaining to Boat Club and 28 pertaining to Irrigation and Flood Control Department) have been put on duty for awareness, and evacuation and rescue work.

Earlier today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the work to open 5 gates of Yamuna Barrage and said that they are trying to get these gates opened and bring the situation back to normal. The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of three children who drowned in a ditch, filled with water amid severe waterlogging in the national capital on Friday.

"It is very unfortunate. Those three children went swimming in the river. We have warned so many times that do not go near the rivers. This is a very big crisis. Everyone should work together and not play the blame game," Kejriwal said. The city is witnessing a flood-like situation, with several areas inundated as the Yamuna River breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years.

At 9 pm Yamuna river was flowing at 208.07 Metres showing a significant reduction in comparison to previous days. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

