Green Beauty Farms in Noida reel under flood water as Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

As the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, massive flooding was witnessed in the adjoining areas including Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 23:54 IST
Drone visuals of Green Beauty Farms in Sector 135 of Noida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, massive flooding was witnessed in the adjoining areas including Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday. People were seen wading through waist-deep water, and traffic snarled on the other end as Green Beauty Farms in Sector 135 of Noida reeled under floods.

Delhi is witnessing a flood-like situation, with several areas inundated as the Yamuna river breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years. Earlier in the day, three teenagers drowned in a ditch, filled with water in Mukundpur area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday said that the water level of Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and that it will take a day's time for the situation to return to normal.

"Good news is that the water level is not rising, it was stable from 1pm-7pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day's time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to the Yamuna itself, and its water level is already high...This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. The good thing is that the water is receding slowly," she said. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

