Left Menu

U.S. launches $20 bln in 'green bank' programs to curb climate change

The programs, part of the overall $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund established by President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year, are the latest move by his administration to support projects that reduce planet warming emissions. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said at an event in Baltimore that the investments would lower power bills for working families by making heating and cooling systems efficient.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2023 02:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 02:15 IST
U.S. launches $20 bln in 'green bank' programs to curb climate change
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@EPA)
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday launched two competitive grant programs with $20 billion in funding that aim to spark clean energy investments across the country especially in low-income communities. The programs, part of the overall $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund established by President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year, are the latest move by his administration to support projects that reduce planet warming emissions.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said at an event in Baltimore that the investments would lower power bills for working families by making heating and cooling systems efficient. "We lower the cost of electricity, which means lower energy bills for working parents, so they have more money for groceries, and home repairs, and school supplies," Harris said. The $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund will provide grants to two or three national clean financial institutions, enabling them to partner with the private sector to provide financing to tens of thousands of clean technology projects nationwide, the White House said.

A $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator competition will provide grants to support up to seven nonprofit groups that will deliver funding and technical assistance to build the clean financing capacity of local lenders working in lower-income and disadvantaged communities. The $27 billion fund was proposed as a way to scale up the model of more than 20 green banks in states, including Michigan and Maryland, that invest in programs such as residential solar and installation of efficient heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

The non-profit green banks help reduce risk of projects in lower-income communities by providing a financial backstop and help attract private sector investment. Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, said Biden's fund will spur private investment into clean technology and "expand economic opportunity for communities that have been left behind".

No Republicans voted for the IRA legislation's $369 billion in incentives for fighting climate change. U.S. Republican Representative Gary Palmer, who has launched legislation to repeal the fund, has said that more than 20 million Americans are struggling with utility bills and "are not begging for more electric vehicles or solar panels, they are asking for their energy bills to be more affordable."

In June, the administration launched a $7 billion grant program to give low-income communities access to residential solar panels. The deadline for applying to the programs launched on Friday is Oct. 12.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telangana

MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023