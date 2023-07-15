Left Menu

Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-07-2023 04:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 04:18 IST
Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement
  • Egypt

Libyan oil fields closure could lead to announcing force majeure, the oil ministry said late on Friday, a day after three oilfields were shut in protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

