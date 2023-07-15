Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement
15-07-2023
Libyan oil fields closure could lead to announcing force majeure, the oil ministry said late on Friday, a day after three oilfields were shut in protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
