Himachal: Road connectivity to Kasol expected to be restored today, say officials

As the rescues and restoration work continues in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, road connectivity to Kasol is expected to be restored by Saturday, the Deputy Commission, Kullu said. "Road connectivity to Kasol shall be restored by tomorrow. The mobile network has been restored upto Kasol, Banjar and certain areas of Tirthan," DC Kullu said in a tweet late on Friday night.

"Efforts are being made to restore mobile connectivity in Sainj by way of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) by tomorrow," DC Kullu said further. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of the second instalment of Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24 as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, which is severely affected by relentless heavy rains that led to landslides and flash floods.

In order to support the affected people, the Central Government has already released the first instalment of a Central share of Rs 180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on July 10, 2023, for relief measures of immediate nature, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement. "The release of funds will help State Government to undertake relief measures to the affected people during the current Monsoon season," said the MHA. In order to deal with the situation caused due to recent flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the ministry said, the Government of India has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to meet the situation efficiently.

The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already released of Rs 10,031.20 crore as Central share of SDRF to 27 states during year 2023-24, said the MHA. A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipments have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, the Ministry said, one Column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation Squadron has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. "Two MI-17V5 helicopter have been deployed for evacuation mission."

The Central Government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the State Government of Himachal Pradesh. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17. (ANI)

