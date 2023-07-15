Left Menu

Legal hurdles resolved, 300-acre of land will be given to Foxconn soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

"A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapura taluks. The company would invest around Rs 8,500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant. The company can commence construction work immediately after the handing over of the land," Patil said. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:14 IST
Legal hurdles resolved, 300-acre of land will be given to Foxconn soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil
Karnataka Minister, MB Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The legal hurdles related to providing 300 acres of land to iPhone maker, Foxconn, have been resolved and the land will be handed over soon to the company, large and medium industries minister MB Patil said on Friday. He stated this at the legislative assembly while answering a query by Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA of Doddaballapura.

"A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapura taluks. The company would invest around Rs 8,500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant. The company can commence construction work immediately after the handing over of the land," Patil said. "The company has planned to start production at the plant by next April. The government is facilitating the commissioning of the project which would provide 50,000 jobs," he added.

In the last three years, 3 major and medium industries have come up in the Doddaballapura taluk. They have invested about Rs 110 crores and generated nearly 1,450 jobs, the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023