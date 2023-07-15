SCOREBOARD: India vs West Indies, 1st Test

West Indies 2nd innings: Kraigg Brathwaite c Ajinkya Rahane b Ashwin 7 Tagenarine Chanderpaul lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 7 Raymon Reifer lbw b Ravindra Jadeja11 Jermaine Blackwood lbw b Ashwin 5 Alick Athanaze c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 28 Joshua Da Silva lbw b Mohammed Siraj 13 Jason Holder not out 20 Alzarri Joseph c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 13 Rahkeem Cornwall c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 4 Kemar Roach b Ashwin 0 Jomel Warrican lbw b Ashwin 18 Extras: (b-2, lb-2) 4 Total: 130 all out in 50.3 Fall of wickets: 8-1, 22-2, 32-3, 32-4, 58-5, 78-6, 100-7, 108-8, 108-9 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-16-1, Jaydev Unadkat 2-1-1-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21.3-7-71-7, Ravindra Jadeja 21-5-38-2.

