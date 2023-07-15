Left Menu

National security strategy must evolve in line with changes in geo-political order: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Addressing the inauguration of the DRDO Directors’ Conclave here in New Delhi, General Chauhan said that the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST
National security strategy must evolve in line with changes in geo-political order: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International geopolitics is in flux and the national strategy should aim to absorb the changes so that it meets the challenges and exploits the opportunities, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Friday. Addressing the inauguration of the DRDO Directors' Conclave here in New Delhi, General Chauhan said that the need to perform, reform, transform, inform and conform to meet the emerging challenges.

Referring to the "Technology Requirements emerging from Theaterisation", he said superiority in technology and tactics is the need of the hour and Indian Armed Forces are investing in new technologies to win engagements. Highlighting the principles of jointness, integration and theaterisation, General Anil Chauhan said in the national security realm that the concept of theaterisation is a fundamental change on the anvil.

"It is one of the most ambitious changes with far-reaching implications attempted post-independence. The start of this journey depends on the first steps towards jointness and integration. Theaterisation involves creation of tri-service theatre-specific structures for an effective response along the entire spectrum of conflict," said General Anil Chauhan. The CDS said integration in the physical domain aims to achieve a multiplier effect as it combines the unique capabilities of the Services through integrated processes and structures to increase the warfighting capability.

General Chauhan released the DRDO's second list of systems and subsystems for the industry to design, develop and manufacture, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This second list of DRDO is in continuation of the list of 108 items released earlier. He also released the "DRDO Guidelines for Production Coordination", which outlines the mechanism for production coordination and resolution of issues associated with production of DRDO-developed military equipment/ platforms/ systems. The guidelines bring out a two-tier mechanism to resolve issues related to production of these systems by involving designers, users, production agencies, quality agencies and other stakeholders. The initiative will further pave the way for the Indian Defence Industry to develop defence technologies/ systems towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The two-day conclave is organised as a follow-up to the various Chintan Shivir meetings and a review of their outcome by Defense Minsiter Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023