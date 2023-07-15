Maharashtra: Woman alleges she was robbed and gang-raped, later retracts rape claim; 5 held

Five people were arrested for robbing a woman and her relative at Raj Ghat in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Saturday. Further, according to the police, the woman had initially claimed that she was gangraped by 8 men, who robbed her, but later retracted her claim.

Police said while five of the accused persons were identified and arrested, a search is underway to nab the other three. "Five of the eight accused persons have been arrested for robbing a woman and her relative in Buldhana. The woman alleged initially that she was gang-raped. However, when she was asked to take a medical test, she refused saying that she was not gang-raped," Buldhana sub-divisional police officer, Gulbrao Wagh, told ANI on Saturday.

An officer said the woman claimed earlier, on Thursday, that she and her male companion had stopped to take a selfie when 8 men took turns to rape her. "The men held a knife to the woman's neck and robbed her and her companion of Rs 45,000," Madhavrao Garud, station house officer, Borakhedi, told ANI on Friday.

"A case was registered under sections 307, 395 & 376 of the Indian Penal Code," the SHO added. "Further investigation is underway," the officer said. (ANI)

