Left Menu

Police nab man in Telangana's Medchal, seize illegal firearm, ammo

Police arrested a person for possessing illegal fire arms at Cherlapally in Medchal district of Telangana on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:24 IST
Police nab man in Telangana's Medchal, seize illegal firearm, ammo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a person for possessing illegal fire arms at Cherlapally in Medchal district of Telangana on Friday. Police said they recovered a countrymade firearm and three live rounds from the accused.

"On Friday, officers from Malkajgiri Special Operations Team, along with Cherlapally police, apprehended one person, identified as Yogender Rajput, a resident of Borabanda, Madhya Pradesh, for possessing an illegal firearm. They seized an illegal firearm, three live rounds and an SUV from him," Telangana Police informed through a statement. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Cherlapally police station.

Further, according to the police, Yogender Rajput moved to Hyderabad in 2007 in seach of livelihood and started working as a driver in Kushal Logistics, Krishna Nagar, Hyderabad. In 2018, he set up his own Security Agency — Yogi Raj Security Services — at Kondapur, the police said, adding that later, he shifted his office to Borabanda.

He came into contact with Shaik Shareef Moula- La-Ali, who is the director of a firm named E-Pro Solutions, and the latter requested him to provide 25 security guards for his office, the police said. It was alleged that Yogender Rajput provided the security escorts, as requested, to Shaik Shareef, but the latter did not pay the agreed amount.

The two fell out over this and Rajput hatched a plan to kill Shareef with his firearm, the police said. Further, according to the police, Rajput visited the Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh where he met his friend, Lallu Sharma, who has dealings with firearm suppliers at Madhya Pradesh.

Lallu Sharma acted as a mediator as Rajput purchased a countrymade firearm and 3 live rounds for Rs 20,000 from the arms dealer, police said. Three months ago, Rajput met Shareef at ECIL X road, carrying his firearm along with him, the police said, adding that he brought up the amount that the latter owed.

As Shareef promised to pay the amount the day after, Rajput held off on his plan to kill the former, the police informed further. Acting on a tip-off on Friday, the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with Cherlapally police apprehended Rajput while he was moving suspiciously in an SUV near Cherlapally railway bridge, and seized a countrymade firearm, 3 live rounds and the four-wheeler, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023