Left Menu

Northern Railways cancels several trains due to water-logging along tracks  

Due to heavy rain and water logging along the tracks of several of its routes, Northern Railways has temporarily cancelled some trains, while some have been diverted and short-terminated as well, said Northern Railways in its press release issued on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 10:40 IST
Northern Railways cancels several trains due to water-logging along tracks  
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to heavy rain and water logging along the tracks of several of its routes, Northern Railways has temporarily cancelled some trains, while some have been diverted and short-terminated as well, said Northern Railways in its press release issued on Friday. The cancelled trains, which were scheduled to depart from their respective stations on Saturday, include Ambala -Amb Andaura- Ambala Special JCO, Firozpur- Jalandhar Cantt - Firozpur Special JCO , Jalandhar Cantt-Hoshiarpur - Jalandhar Cantt Special JCO.

Diverted trains that are scheduled to depart on Saturday include Jammu Tawi- Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar, Dehradun –Saharanpur. Some of the trains that are scheduled to depart on 16 July and 17 July are also cancelled or diverted or short-terminated.

Those who have planned to travel by train on the Northern Railways routes can access the information from the official website of Northern Railways. On Thursday, the General Manager of the Northern Railway told ANI that due to the flood-like situation, the railways had to stop train services as a precautionary measure.

"It rained heavily on July 8-9...The rain that happens in the mountains comes down to the plains, and as a result, many of our tracks got submerged. So as a precautionary measure, we had to stop the train service," said General Manager of Northern Railways, Shobhan Chaudhuri.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023