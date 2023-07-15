Left Menu

SC Collegium recommends 3 names as judges for HC of Himachal

The Collegium of the Supreme Court on Friday recommended advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi for appointment as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 11:31 IST
SC Collegium recommends 3 names as judges for HC of Himachal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Collegium of the Supreme Court on Friday recommended advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi for appointment as judges of High Court of Himachal Pradesh. Judicial Officer Rakesh Kainthla has also been recommended as a judge of the HC of Himachal, according to an order issued by the SC Collegium.

According to the order, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on December 5, 2022. "The chief minister and the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation," it added.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (1) Ranjan Sharma, (2) Bipin Chander Negi, Advocates and (3) Rakesh Kainthla, Judicial Officer, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh," read the notification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023