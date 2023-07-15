Left Menu

South Korea President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine - Yonhap

Updated: 15-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 12:40 IST
South Korea President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine - Yonhap
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol was visiting Ukraine for the first time for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Yonhap news agency said on Saturday.

 

