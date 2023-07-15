Assam: Morigaon Police seizes 521 ATM cards, one held

Morigaon District Police of Assam arrested a cyber criminal in connection with a case related to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scam in the district, officials said. The official further informed that police also recovered 521 ATM cards, several SIM cards, and a swipe machine from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused person was identified as Dilwar Hussain. Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said that the accused was arrested from a rented house at Hatigaon area of Guwahati on July 13 after evading arrest for the past few months.

"In connection with Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a case was registered at Mikirbheta police station. Earlier we arrested eight persons. Dilwar Hussain, the owner of a CSP, was absconding since then," SP Baishya said. The official said that a police team arrested Hussain from a rented house at Hatigaon area of Guwahati on July 13.

"We have recovered 521 ATM cards, several SIM cards, one swipe machine, and a fingerprint machine from the possession of the accused," he added. The official added that said that police will now verify the ATM cards.

"Further investigation has been started in the case," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)