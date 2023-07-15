CM Kejriwal calls cabinet meeting amid flood situation in parts of Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called a cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the national capital. The meeting will be held at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister took to Twitter stating that that the water level of the Yamuna was decreasing gradually and the situation would return to normal soon. "The water level of the Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will be back to normal. We started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both plants will be operational tomorrow. Please stay aware and help each other," CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, after the rising waters of the Yamuna flooded vast swathes of the national capital, there was heartening news for the residents on Saturday as the water level dropped to 207.27 metres at 1 pm. At 12 noon, the water level in the Yamuna stood at 207.38 metres.

Earlier, on Saturday, at 9 am, the level was recorded at 207.53 metres, down from 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday. Delhi's PWD Minister Atishi said, "Yamuna waters are receding. I am hopeful that the people of Delhi will get a measure of respite in the next 12 hours. However, the big question is — why was all the water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana released towards Delhi?"

"Not a single drop of water was released into the canals towards UP. Haryana will have to answer for this. Could the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided?" added Atishi. Also, following the prevailing flood-like situation in Delhi, Indian Naval diving team on Saturday carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

"Yesterday we got information that 5 gates were not opening here. We were asked to cut the gates. I brought 6 divers with me. After conducting an assessment, it was found that there is a problem due to the filling of silt here. The first gate having maximum silt was opened last evening...Now we are trying to open gate number 2," said Captain Sanjay Kadian, Indian Navy diving team. Meanwhile, Delhi flood evacuees at Mayur Vihar Phase I were provided with medical aid by the government on Saturday.

Several areas of the city were still under water eveb as the water level of River Yamuna, which was flowing over the danger mark after the release of water from neighbouring Haryana, dropped marginally. Even after the decreasing levels of the Yamunai on Friday, several parts of the national capital are still faced waterlogging and flooding, affecting traffic movements.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, CM Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools were being closed in areas where people were grappling with extensive flooding and waterlogging. "All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling up," CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

Commuters were seen pushing their motorcycles through flooded streets on ITO road while a massive traffic snarl was seen at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

