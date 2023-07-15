Dedicated team probing Cheetah deaths, they won’t be shifted from MP: Union Forest Minister

Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said a dedidated team was investigating into the recent Cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park, adding that they would not be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the recent deaths of Cheetahs in the state, Yadav said a team was put together to look into the arrangements for the Cheetahs in the state and international specialists were conducting a review on the same.

"Our team is looking into the entire arrangement and testing for cheetahs and a review is underway. Even international experts have been roped in for the purpose. We are committed to taking good care of the Cheetahs. Our team will also visit Kuno. We had reviewed the arrangements earlier as well. We are aware of all the concerns but the Cheetahs will not be shifted from Madhya Pradesh," the Union Forest minister said. Earlier, in July, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that no plan has been formulated by the state government to stem the continuing deaths of Cheetahs.

Reacting to the death of one more Cheetah named Suraj at Kuno on Friday, Congress leader Kamal Nath took to Twitter saying, "The news of the death of the eighth cheetah was received today in Kuno National Park. Despite the continuous death of cheetahs, no such plan has come to the fore in which any initiative has been taken to preserve the lives of these wild animals." "Making wild animals an object of adoration for political exhibitionism does not suit the elected representatives of democracy. I urge the responsible people to make such a plan soon after discussing with environmentalists and scientists, by which the lives of these creatures can be saved," he tweeted.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, JS Chouhan, said the cause of death of the Cheetah that perished on Friday will be known after a post-mortem. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "One more male Cheetah named Suraj died in Kuno, taking the toll thus far to 8. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. There are frequent deaths in such projects. If these deaths are taking place naturally then we shouldn't panic." (ANI)

