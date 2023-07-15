Left Menu

Dedicated team probing Cheetah deaths, they won’t be shifted from MP: Union Forest Minister

Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said a dedidated team was investigating into the recent Cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park, adding that they would not be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:49 IST
Dedicated team probing Cheetah deaths, they won’t be shifted from MP: Union Forest Minister
Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday said a dedidated team was investigating into the recent Cheetah deaths at Kuno National Park, adding that they would not be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the recent deaths of Cheetahs in the state, Yadav said a team was put together to look into the arrangements for the Cheetahs in the state and international specialists were conducting a review on the same.

"Our team is looking into the entire arrangement and testing for cheetahs and a review is underway. Even international experts have been roped in for the purpose. We are committed to taking good care of the Cheetahs. Our team will also visit Kuno. We had reviewed the arrangements earlier as well. We are aware of all the concerns but the Cheetahs will not be shifted from Madhya Pradesh," the Union Forest minister said. Earlier, in July, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that no plan has been formulated by the state government to stem the continuing deaths of Cheetahs.

Reacting to the death of one more Cheetah named Suraj at Kuno on Friday, Congress leader Kamal Nath took to Twitter saying, "The news of the death of the eighth cheetah was received today in Kuno National Park. Despite the continuous death of cheetahs, no such plan has come to the fore in which any initiative has been taken to preserve the lives of these wild animals." "Making wild animals an object of adoration for political exhibitionism does not suit the elected representatives of democracy. I urge the responsible people to make such a plan soon after discussing with environmentalists and scientists, by which the lives of these creatures can be saved," he tweeted.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, JS Chouhan, said the cause of death of the Cheetah that perished on Friday will be known after a post-mortem. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "One more male Cheetah named Suraj died in Kuno, taking the toll thus far to 8. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. There are frequent deaths in such projects. If these deaths are taking place naturally then we shouldn't panic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023