Huge cache of gelatin sticks, detonators seized in Assam's Kalain Masaimpur road; one apprehended

In a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Kalain police of Assam's Cachar district recovered and seized 400 Gelatine Sticks and an equal number of detonators from a vehicle at Kalain Masimpur road on Friday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:58 IST
Huge cache of detonators seized in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"One person has been apprehended and legal action has been initiated," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

The apprehended person was identified as Prosonjit Baishnab. Barely a week ago, the Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector, Assam Rifles, seized heroin worth Rs 2 crores stuffed in as many as 24 soaps and arrested four persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

