Chandrayaan 3 to explore human habitat on Moon: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

"Even though we started our space journey much later than other countries but those who had landed before us could not procure those findings which Chandrayaan obtained. Now, this Chandrayaan 3 is going to extend those experiments which indicate or hint at the possibility of human habitat on Moon maybe later in the future," Jitendra Singh said.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday that India's lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 will explore the possibilities of human habitat on the moon. Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister said Chandrayaan has placed India as the leading global player as far as space technology is concerned. "The outcomes are going to be at multiple levels to the benefit of India. It has placed India as the leading global player regarding space technology and the space sector," Jitendra Singh said.

Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time on Friday. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month, and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. (ANI)

