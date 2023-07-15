UP: CM Yogi urges officials to discharge duties for growth of state, future generations 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the newly appointed officials to carry out their civic duties so that future generations do not have to deal with the anarchy, nepotism and corruption that prevailed in the state six years ago. While handing over appointment letters to 66 Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers, 204 Instructors, and 130 Junior Assistants as part of 'Mission Rozgar', the Chief Minister said, "Many of you young people must have been compelled to leave the state six years ago since the system was plagued by anarchy, nepotism, and corruption in the system."

"The present government has respected your talent over the past six years and it is imperative on your part to carry out your civic duties so that future generations of youth will not have to deal with a similar situation," he added. Congratulating the newly selected candidates, the CM said, "You must be aware that over the past 1.5 years, we have organized 17 programs for the distribution of appointment letters, during which we have given out appointment letters to more than 55,000 youths."

He continued by saying that over 6 lakh appointments have been made over the past six years, and no one has questioned the recruitment process. "Due to the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process, not even a single recruitment case is currently pending in court. There is transparency in the functioning of the State Staff Selection Commission," Yogi said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a society that respects its talent always remains ahead in its development. "Uttar Pradesh is moving towards development today," said CM Yogi. The CM noted that prior to 2017, the youth of Uttar Pradesh were disappointed. When the youth used to go outside the state, he used to suffer from an identity crisis. They used to keep their identities a secret because nobody used to rent them a room. But as of today, Uttar Pradesh has shed that stigma.

"Today, youths are able to find jobs, employment, and appointments in their own state." The Chief Minister claimed that all of the boards and commissions involved in the appointment process currently operate in a fair and open manner. For non-gazetted positions, the interview process has been eliminated, because some people previously practiced discrimination during that process.

The Chief Minister highlighted that not only in the government sector, the government is providing employment opportunities in the private sector as well. "Along with the agricultural sector, the state boasts of the largest MSMEs base in the nation, with almost 90 lakh units. Besides increasing the state's exports, this has also served as a platform for employment generation," he remarked.

CM Yogi said that the work of making Uttar Pradesh a hub of export by connecting scale with skill is being done inside Uttar Pradesh, and the result is visible. The Chief Minister further pointed out that people are now viewing Uttar Pradesh from a different angle, realizing that the state has potential and is capable of making progress.

"We had received proposals for investment of about Rs 36 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit, and when it is systematically invested in Uttar Pradesh, there will be a possibility of employment for 1 crore youth." He asserted that the state has talent, which is independent of all other factors today. He added, "I am pleased that today's youth in Uttar Pradesh are involved in the process of development in a positive direction."

"You must have noticed that the nation has significantly changed in the past nine years thanks to Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Whether it be infrastructure or poor welfare programs, the nation has made progress. There are no poor people today. The double-engine government is ensuring housing, food, education, everything," said CM. (ANI)

