Left Menu

We will soon power agro economy by planting 1 crore saplings: Assam CM Himanta

"Under Hon PM’s Mission LiFE, we will soon power our Agri economy by planting 1 cr saplings on a single day. To ensure that this effort becomes a massive success, I sought guidance of Shri @byadavbjp ji, Hon Union Minister for Environment and true champion of a green economy," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:28 IST
We will soon power agro economy by planting 1 crore saplings: Assam CM Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will soon power the agro-economy of the state by planting 1 crore saplings in a single day. "Under Hon PM’s Mission LiFE, we will soon power our Agri economy by planting 1 cr saplings on a single day. To ensure that this effort becomes a massive success, I sought guidance of Shri @byadavbjp ji, Hon Union Minister for Environment and true champion of a green economy," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Bhupender Yadav said that he and Himanta Biswa Sarma had an "engaging" discussion on a host of issues concerning the sustainable development of Assam. "Met with Assam Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswaji at my official residence today. We had an engaging discussion on a host of issues concerning the sustainable development of the state. Thankful to Himanta ji for his kind visit," The Union Minister tweeted.

On October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement to safeguard our environment from the impact of climate change. LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is an India-led global mass movement for "mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that under the proposed plantation initiative, this year around one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam.

"Though SHG members, Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, police including VDPs and battalions, tea gardens, educational institutions and government offices have been identified as target groups, DCs should encourage the voluntary participation of people, NGOs, public and religious institutions in the drive to turn the exercise into a mass movement to plant one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam," said Sarma. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023