Delhi Police crime branch arrest sharpshooter, recovers US-made pistol

The Crime Branch of Delhi police arrested a sharpshooter of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang and recovered a US-made pistol, officials said on Saturday. Police officials said that the accused identified as Parveen Dagar was a sharpshooter of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang and was apprehended on July 11.

Crime Branch received information through intelligence that Parveen was about to come near Rajouri Garden after which the team arrested Praveen from there by setting a trap, added officials. Additionally, the crime branch team recovered a USA-made pistol from Praveen's house in Jharoda Kalan on his tip-off.

Earlier in July, the crime branch of Delhi police arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang and recovered 6 pistols along with 14 live cartridges. A Delhi police official said with the arrest, the two sensational extortion cases registered in Palam Village police station and Sultanpuri police station have been worked out.

"Two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Naresh Sethi-Anil Chippi gang have been arrested by Crime Branch. Six pistols along with 14 live cartridges were recovered by Crime Branch," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

