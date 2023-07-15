Left Menu

Two leopard cubs rescued by Wildlife Department in Haryana's Nuh

Two leopard cubs were rescued on Friday by the Wildlife Department from Haryana's Nuh district.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:54 IST
Two leopard cubs rescued in Haryana's Nuh district (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two leopard cubs were rescued on Friday by the Wildlife Department from Haryana's Nuh district. According to officials, these cubs were discovered by some kids who had gone to the forest for cattle grazing.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) department Officer Rajesh Kumar said, "Some children had gone to the forest to graze their goats when they found these cubs. We will take them to the forest and try to reach their mother." Officials further informed that the cubs had been safely handed to the Wildlife Department.

Earlier in July, a female leopard was found dead under suspicious conditions in the revenue area of Karaundi at Dheemarkheda forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. The body of the leopard was found late at night. The age of the big cat was said to be around 5 years.

Upon getting the information about the matter, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. "The carcass of a female leopard was found in the revenue area of Karaundi Beat at Dheemarkheda (Pan Umaria) forest area late at night.

Upon receiving information, the area has been searched with a dog squad team," Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Gajendra Chaturvedi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

