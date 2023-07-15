Left Menu

Two Congress party members suspended for anti-party activities in Odisha

Two Congress party members Mohd Moquim, MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, Ex-MLA have been suspended for anti-party activities in Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Congress party members Mohd Moquim, MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, Ex-MLA have been suspended for anti-party activities in Odisha. President Odisha PCC Sarat Pattanayak filed the complaint. The matter was referred to Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).

"In the letter to Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary DAC, dated July 15, 2023, it was written, "Sarat Pattanayak, President, Odisha PCC has complained that Mohd. Moquim, MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, Ex-MLA are indulging in anti-party activities which are against the interests of the Party. The matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). The DAC issued notices to both of them asking for their explanations. The replies received from them were carefully considered by the DAC and found unsatisfactory and both of them were placed under suspension.

"The DAC issued notices to both of them asking for their explanations. The replies received from them were carefully considered by the DAC and found them unsatisfactory. Accordingly, the DAC has decided to place both of them under suspension from the Party with immediate effect," added the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

