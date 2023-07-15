Left Menu

Government serious about cheetah project: Union minister Yadav

Amid the death of two cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh this week, Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the government is serious about the project and the cursorial animals wont be shifted out of KNP.He said a team will soon visit the protected park in MPs Sheopur district.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:37 IST
Government serious about cheetah project: Union minister Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the death of two cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh this week, Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the government is serious about the project and the cursorial animals won't be shifted out of KNP.

He said a team will soon visit the protected park in MP's Sheopur district. Since March this year, eight cheetahs, including three cubs born in India, have died at KNP. "Our teams are working. We are having discussions with our teams and experts. We are bound to take proper care of our cheetahs," he told reporters here.

In the latest loss, male cheetah Tejas died on Tuesday, while another big cat named Suraj lost its life on Friday, according to officials. Both had been translocated from South Africa.

"One of our teams will visit KNP shortly. I hope the project will go smoothly. We are serious about it. One year is needed for things to settle down," he added.

The minister also said that there was no plan to move the cheetahs out of KNP.

"Cheetahs will not be shifted anywhere. We respect the sentiment of the people of MP," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023