J-K: 12 orphan girls marry under mass marriage program in Kashmir

The purpose of the function was to help all those boys and girls who couldn't marry due to different reasons including social and financial issues.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Twelve orphan girls belonging to very poor family backgrounds got married under a mass marriage program in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Alnoor Yateem Trust organized the function at the Bemina office in Srinagar where twelve couples tied the knot in a simple function.

The purpose of the function was to help all those boys and girls who couldn't marry due to different reasons including social and financial issues. On this occasion, some members of different civil societies including senior citizens and doctors were also present, who appreciated the organizers for their positive and bold steps.

Due to the insurgency, economic conditions severely hit thousands of youths in the last three decades, both boys and girls became orphans, making them incapable to bear the expenses and fullfill the requirements of their marriages. Thus, the head of the Alnoor Yateem Trust, established in the valley in two thousand twelve (2012) came forward and organised this mass marriage ceremony of orphan girls in Srinagar.

The main aim of this trust is to help poor people, especially orphan girls. Till now, the trust has already helped forty-eight orphans and poor girls. The couples who got married were coming from various parts of the valley including Srinagar and were gifted household items along with cheques of ten thousand rupees.

"This is a great initiative and we are very thankful to Alnoor Yateem Trust who takes all the responsibilities of our marriages. But it's our request that such types of mass marriage functions should be continued in future so that other orphan, poor and needy people will get benefits," one of the brides said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

