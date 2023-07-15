Left Menu

PM Modi to hold public meeting in Rajasthan's Nagaur on July 28

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:42 IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajathan's Nagaur district on July 28.

He will also transfer Rs 18,000 crore of Samman Nidhi to the bank accounts of nine crore farmers of the country, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said.

Modi will also visit the temple of Veer Tejaji, a local deity, in Kharnal.

Chaudhary reached Kharnal in Nagaur where the PM is scheduled to address the public rally.

The minister visited Veer Tejaji temple and offered prayers. He then held discussions with the local leaders of the party about the PM's proposed visit.

''According to the schedule, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kharnal in Nagaur on July 28 and will transfer Rs 18,000 crore Samman Nidhi to the bank accounts of nine crore farmers,'' Chaudhary said.

He said the common people and farmers of the state and the country have deep faith in Tejaji and Modi will also offer prayers in the temple.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

