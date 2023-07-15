BSF Meghalaya seizes 29,000 kilograms of sugar worth Rs 11 lakh headed for Bangladesh

Border Security Forces (BSF) Meghalaya seized 7 country boats packed with about 29,000 kilograms of sugar worth more than rupees 11 lahks, meant for smuggling to Bangladesh, an official release of BSF said on Saturday. According to the official statement, BSF Meghalaya on Friday intercepted seven boats with country-built engines that were packed with a massive amount of sugar and were headed for Bangladesh.

The release said, "On 14 July 2023, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya seized 7 country-made engine-fitted boats loaded with huge quantities of sugar meant for smuggling to Bangladesh through the international border of West Jaintia Hills." Acting on a specific tip-off, alert BSF troops observed some suspicious movement of boats in the Harai River near BOP Jaliakhola. On being challenged by BSF, the Bangladeshi miscreants jumped into the river and swam across to Bangladesh, abandoning their boats in the river, added the statement.

The release further stated that BSF recovered massive amounts of sugar worth more than Rs 11 lakhs that were handed over to the Dawki Customs Office. "During the operation, BSF seized seven country-made engine-fitted boats loaded with approximately 29,000 kilograms of sugar worth more than Rs 11 lakh. The seized items were handed over to the customs office of Dawki for further action."

Earlier in July, BSF Meghalaya seized huge quantities of clothing items worth more than Rs 13 lakhs on the international border. The release said, "Acting on a specific tip-off, vigilant troops 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized clothing item i.e, saree of worth Rs 13 lakh approx while being smuggled to Bangladesh from bordering area of East Khasi Hills on July 10, 2023."

According to the official statement, the consignment was seized when miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh. "The consignment was seized by active/vigilant troops of BSF BOP Pyrdwah when the miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh. On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain leaving behind a consignment of saree," it said.

The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action. (ANI)

