Andhra Pradesh to become hub of manufacturing toys, says Minister Gudivada Amarnath

The sale of toys in the county is 7-8 thousand crores every year, and as China is the biggest manufacturer, Andhra Pradesh is soon to become the export hub for toys. Gajuwada Green City will be marked as the toy export hub

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh to become hub of manufacturing toys, says Minister Gudivada Amarnath
Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has expressed confidence that the state will soon become a hub for manufacturing toys. The Minister on Friday launched Pals Plush oys global e-commerce at Gajuwaka Green City  to enable the export of toys to cities New York, San Francisco and other US cities.

Amarnath, who is IT and Industries Minister, said that he came to know the importance of the toy market in the country when he recently visited Sri City. He said about Rs 8000 crore worth of toys are sold in the country every year.  Noting that China is at the top in the manufacturer of toys, he said Andhra Pradesh will soon become the toys export hub.

He said about  30,000 to 40,000 people would get employment opportunities in a proposed toy park in Andhra Pradesh. He informed that proposals have been received for setting up a toy park in the state and he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and take appropriate action.

President of Pals Plush Private India Limited Ajay Sinha said that they set up a unit in Sri City near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in 2011-12 with the determination to make highest quality and risk-free toys in the market. Sinha said they are making toys suitable for exports in Sri City.

He also talked about his long experience in manufacturing toys including through a unit in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Sinha said he had a "passion for manufacturing toys" and has been part of the sector for about 30 years.  (ANI)

