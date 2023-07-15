HP: IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rains in 7 districts for next 72 hrs  

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert from July 15 to July 17, predicting heavy rainfall in the state in swven districts for the next 72 hrs. IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state.

While speaking to ANI, Surender Paul said," It rained at most places in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall in Kangra has been recorded in Dharamsala at 131 mm. Apart from this, it has also rained in Mandi. It has rained everywhere in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Orange alert has been issued in the state for the next three days." "The effect of this alert will be seen in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely during next 4 to 5 days. In the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, there will be light rain," he added.

He said that the rains will be less than the rains received in the previous week. "In comparison to the rain during the past seven days in the state there will not be as much rain as it was recorded during the past few days, but it will rain in most areas. Moderate rains can cause landslides and flash floods. The visibility will also be poor in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts," he said.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday set up 'Aapda Kosh-2023', a disaster fund for providing assistance to people who suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon mayhem in the state. The Himachal CM announced the disaster fund (Aapda Kosh-2023) on Twitter, urging his followers to donate generously to the fund to help out people who suffered untold losses in the rain fury.

Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of the second installment of Central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24 as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, which is severely affected by relentless heavy rains that led to landslides and flash floods. "In order to support the affected people, the Central Government has already released the first installment of Central share of Rs 180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on July 10, 2023, for relief measures of immediate nature," MHA said in a statement. (ANI)

