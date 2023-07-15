4 held for robbing Rs 7 lakh from man in Hyderabad

Four persons accused of robbing a man of Rs 7 lakh by using pepper spray, were arrested here, officials said on Saturday. According to the Central Zone Commissioner's Task Force, on July 3, the four persons robbed a man of Rs 7 lakh, while he came to deposit cash at an ATM located in the Himayath Nagar.

"The accused persons used pepper spray and plundered away Rs 7,00,000 from the complainant while he was depositing cash in the ATM," they said. The Central Zone Commissioner's Task Force and the Domalguda Police apprehended the accused persons.

"Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23), Abdul Muhees (23), who hail from Kerala were apprehended and with cash of Rs 3.25 lakhs from their possession," officials said, adding that the pepper spray bottle and vehicles have also been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)