Left Menu

4 held for robbing Rs 7 lakh from man in Hyderabad

Four persons accused of robbing a man of Rs 7 lakh by using pepper spray, were arrested here, officials said on Saturday.  

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:24 IST
4 held for robbing Rs 7 lakh from man in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons accused of robbing a man of Rs 7 lakh by using pepper spray, were arrested here, officials said on Saturday. According to the Central Zone Commissioner's Task Force, on July 3, the four persons robbed a man of Rs 7 lakh, while he came to deposit cash at an ATM located in the Himayath Nagar.

"The accused persons used pepper spray and plundered away Rs 7,00,000 from the complainant while he was depositing cash in the ATM," they said. The Central Zone Commissioner's Task Force and the Domalguda Police apprehended the accused persons.

"Thansif Ali (24), Muhammed Sahad (26), Thanseeh Barikkal (23), Abdul Muhees (23), who hail from Kerala were apprehended and with cash of Rs 3.25 lakhs from their possession," officials said, adding that the pepper spray bottle and vehicles have also been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023