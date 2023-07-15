Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 55 kg ganja, arrests 27 people from Bapatla district

Bapatla district police have seized 55 kg of ganja and arrested 27 people involved in the transportation of ganja, the officials said. Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal said, "Chirala rural CI along with his staff caught the people supplying ganja at Rajiv Swagruha Colony near Vetapalem bypass and seized 55 kg from them and arrested 27 accused who are involved in the supply of ganja."

"Some others who are absconding will also be arrested soon", SP Jindal added. He also said that strict action will be taken against those who sell and supply ganja.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Kamrup Police seized two kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 16 crore and apprehended one drug peddler in the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district. A joint operation by a team of STF led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district police launched an operation based on secret information and intercepted a vehicle in the Sonapur area.

The apprehended drug peddler has been identified as Mofizul Hoque. "During a search of the vehicle, we found 145 packets of heroin weighing about 2 kg. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. We also apprehended one drug peddler," Kalyan Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said. (ANI)

