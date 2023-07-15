Left Menu

CM Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar centenary library in Madurai

The Kalaignar Centenary Library, equipped with modern facilities including a digital section, and containing over three lakh titles and an exclusive childrens section, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Saturday.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Kalaignar Centenary Library, equipped with modern facilities including a digital section, and containing over three lakh titles and an exclusive children's section, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Saturday. The six-storeyed structure, which resembles the Anna Centenary library in Chennai, has been constructed on 2.13 lakh square foot area at a cost of Rs 120. 75 crore by the Public Works Department. It has been built to commemorate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart M Karunanidhi, whose statue adorns the entrance to the palatial structure.

The chief minister unveiled Karunanidhi's statue and paid floral tributes to his portrait kept at the statue. Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and officials, as well as industrialist and chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar, Stalin went around the premises and visited the children's section. At the Augmented Reality gallery, Stalin even got to 'interact' with 'Kalaignar'. Claiming that DMK rule under Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was fondly addressed by his followers) created a revolution in the education sector, the chief minister said his government was taking steps to ensure Tamil Nadu progressed in all sectors and emerged as the leading state in the country. ''I urge the students to devote attention to your studies and utilise the opportunities provided by the government,'' Stalin said and remarked that the huge statue of Karunanidhi beckons students to plunge into the world of reading. Stalin said his government is gearing up to launch the biggest ever socio-economic scheme of providing Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women heads of households on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai. Besides e-books, manuscripts, a collection of the 'Justice' periodical published in 1918, and an art gallery depicting Tamil culture, among other things, the library is also equipped with audiobooks for the visually impaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

