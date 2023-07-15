Vision document should be prepared for providing best healthcare in country: Mansukh Mandaviya 

Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his closing remarks said that participants of the Shivir should implement the learnings from this conclave in their respective areas.  

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:04 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that a vision document should be prepared for providing the best healthcare in country. Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day Swasthya Chintan Shivir in Dehradun, Mansukh Madaviya said," Let us design a vision document that will act like a roadmap for the next 25 years of the country's Amrut Kaal to guide our efforts towards providing the best healthcare to the citizens of our states."

In his closing remarks, Mansukh Mandaviya said that participants of the Shivir should implement the learnings from this conclave in their respective areas. "When we go back to our states from this immersive Chintan Shivir, let us employ the learnings from this conclave and resolve through our focused policies that we shall saturate the nation with Ayushman Bharat cards, and Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs, make our states TB Mukt, and also work towards eliminating leprosy, Kala azar, and malaria from the country," he said.

The Swasthya Chintan Shivir saw the participation of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, S P Singh Baghel. TS Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Chhattisgarh), Brajesh Pathak (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh), BS Pant (Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sikkim), Vishwas Sarang (State Medical Education Minister, Madhya Pradesh), and K Lakshmi Narayanan (Minister of Public Works, Puducherry) also participated.

Health Ministers from various states including Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Rajini Vidadala (Andhra Pradesh), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Rushikesh Patel (Gujarat), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Sapam Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Dr. R. Lalthyangliana (Mizoram), Thiru Ma. Subramanian (Tamil Nadu) participated in the concluding session. "He also encouraged states to hold their own Chintan Shivir where localized solutions can be arrived at as per their specific healthcare needs and priorities," an official statement said. Union MoS (Health), SP Singh Baghel, said that deliberations during the Shivir can lead to strong outcomes in healthcare provisioning in the country.

"These two days saw open dialogue across states, and I believe that these deliberations can lead to strong outcomes in healthcare provisioning in the country," he said. On the last day of this two-day event, sessions were held on various facets of healthcare in India today, ranging from the status of medical education, to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Mission, the District Residency Programme, and Ayushman Bhav.

VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and other senior officials were also present during the conclave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

