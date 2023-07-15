Left Menu

NTA will provide normalised scores of CUET-UG to 250 participating universities: UGC chairman

"I am happy that the CUET-UG results were announced today. Nearly 14.99 lakh students registered for it. 2,200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing the Question Papers. NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities. They can use these scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programs," UGC Chairman Kumar said.

NTA will provide normalised scores of CUET-UG to 250 participating universities: UGC chairman
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate results, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday said that nearly 14.99 lakh students registered for the exam and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities. Kumar also said that the universities can use these scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programs.

"I am happy that the CUET-UG results were announced today. Nearly 14.99 lakh students registered for it. 2,200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing the Question Papers. NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities. They can use these scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programs," UGC Chairman Kumar said. NTA declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-Undergraduate results on Saturday.

UGC Chairman Kumar announced it on Twitter. He also issued subject-wise scores of candidates who secured 100 percentile scores. A total of 5,685 students secured 100 percentile in English while 102 students scored 100pc in Hindi.

A total of 71,98,78 students sat for the English examination. For Hindi, the number of total students stands at 20,14,39. Along with the above two subjects, results for Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Tamil were also declared.

The answer keys were announced at http://nta.ac.in and https//cuet.nta.nic.in Notably, the examination was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India.

The first phase of the examination was held between May 21 and 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

