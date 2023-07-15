Left Menu

Cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts: IMD

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:06 IST
Cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts. "A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days. It also mentioned that another fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said that some regions will receive heavy and very heavy rains due to the cyclonic circulation. "Right now, the cyclone circulation is on the northeast Bay of Bengal, near coastal Odisha. The movement will be across northern Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. As a result, in the next two days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain. Most of the places will have moderate rainfall," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023