Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai announces schemes to support traditional skills

Traditional skills/occupations which will be covered under this scheme are Kumbhar (Potter), Kunbi Saree and Kashti (Handloom), Coir Making, Godhadi Making (traditional patchwork quilts), Kamar/Kasar (Blacksmith/Coppersmith), Cane Work/Bamboo Work, Fulkar (Flower Craft), Coconut Jaggery (Goddkars), Lavo Mandri (Mat Weaving) and Chitari (Drawing/Painting).

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:18 IST
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai attended Kutumb Mela celebrations at New Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Goa on Saturday and announced schemes to support traditional skills. The event was organized to mark his successful two years as Governor of Goa. Addressing the gathering, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai said that July 15 is an important day for Goa as the war against colonial rule started on this day.

On the completion of 2 years in office, Governor Pillai announced a Scheme for the support and encouragement of the traditional skills/occupations of the people of Goa. Traditional skills/occupations which will be covered under this scheme are Kumbhar (Potter), Kunbi Saree and Kashti (Handloom), Coir Making, Godhadi Making (traditional patchwork quilts), Kamar/Kasar (Blacksmith/Coppersmith), Cane Work/Bamboo Work, Fulkar (Flower Craft), Coconut Jaggery (Goddkars), Lavo Mandri (Mat Weaving) and Chitari (Drawing/Painting), read a press release from Raj Bhavan, Goa.

The Governor said, "Goan Society is characterised by several unique facets. One of them is the diverse traditional occupations that constitute an important fabric of Goa's rich culture and heritage. Many of these traditional occupations have been a characteristic of Goan society from time immemorial. However, it is unfortunate that in these modern times, these traditional professions have been gradually diminishing and some of them are near to extinction. It is therefore essential that steps are taken to protect, preserve and promote these skills/occupations for posterity." The Governor informed about the sincere work and cooperation of the colleagues of Raj Bhavan led to the successful completion of many tasks in the state. (ANI)

