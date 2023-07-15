Left Menu

Assam, Meghalaya ministers hold talks on border dispute

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:25 IST
Assam, Meghalaya ministers hold talks on border dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Senior ministers of Assam and Meghalaya met on Saturday to discuss the border dispute between the two northeastern states, an official said.

Assam's Forest and Environment Chandra Mohan Patowary and Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dar held a detailed discussion on the border between Cachar and East Jaintia Hills districts, and directed the officials to prepare detailed reports on the problems in this area.

The meeting was held at Umkiang in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

Patowary later told reporters in Silchar that both the governments are keen to resolve the border disputes.

''The necessary steps will be taken after taking people's opinions and submission of the reports by the commissioners of the two districts,'' he said.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, East Jaintia Hills DC Abhilash Barnawal, police superintendents of the two districts and representatives of various organisations were present at the meeting. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972, and it challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long border.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two states in March last year to resolve the disputes in six of these 12 areas.

According to the agreement, 36.79 sq km of disputed area was taken up for settlement in the first phase with Assam getting control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya over 18.28 sq km of land.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma met on May 24 to discuss ways to resolve the issues in the remaining six areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023