Left Menu

Amit Shah reviews facilities, infrastructure for major airports; directs quick, safe, convenient travel experiences for travellers

"Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Civil Aviation JM Scindia reviewed the facilities and infrastructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising from fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country," the Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson mentioned in a series of tweets.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:29 IST
Amit Shah reviews facilities, infrastructure for major airports; directs quick, safe, convenient travel experiences for travellers
Amit Shah reviews facilities, infrastructure for major airports (Photo/Twitter: @PIBHomeAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the facilities and infrastructure for major airports in a meeting here in the national capital to address requirements arising out of fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country. In the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Minister directed to "develop and provide standards for the quick, safe, and convenient travel experience of the travellers."

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other top officials of MHA, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Airports Authority of India (AAI). "Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Civil Aviation JM Scindia reviewed the facilities and infrastructure for major airports. The meeting aimed to address requirements arising from fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country," the Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson mentioned in a series of tweets.

"In the meeting directions were given to develop and provide standards for the quick, safe, and convenient travel experience of the travellers. MHA, MoCA and other agencies have embarked upon a series of steps towards expanding and enhancing the facilities and infrastructure at major airports," the Spokesperson further said. At this year's April end, the Home Minister had also reviewed passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ease of travel for passengers during the summer season.

The Home Minister then also sought additional measures at airports for passenger convenience. The meeting then aimed to review passenger traffic at airports across the country. The Home Minister then also directed to take steps to ensure that passengers spend less time at airport gates, check-in counters, and security check and immigration zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023