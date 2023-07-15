Libya's oil minister says closure of oilfields cost 340,000 barrels

The ongoing closure of several oilfields in Libya has cost the North African country the production of 340,000 oil barrels, oil minister Mohamed Aoun told Dubai-based Asharq TV.

Production at the El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by the Al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of former finance minister Faraj Bumatari, according to a tribal leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)