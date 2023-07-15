Left Menu

Delhi Metro trains now running at normal speed over Yamuna bridges 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now."

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:51 IST
Delhi Metro trains now running at normal speed over Yamuna bridges 
Delhi Metro crossing Yamuna river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Although Yamuna's water level continues to flow above the danger mark, the water-level in the river has started receding in the national capital. The Delhi Metro trains have started running at normal speed and speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna River have been removed. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now."

On July 13 DMRC had tweeted, "Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors." Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the water level of the Yamuna is receding now."The water level in Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will return to normal soon. We have started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both the plants will be operational only by tomorrow", said CM Kejriwal.

He further appealed to people to take care of themselves and help each other. The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm on Saturday.

Water from overflowing Yamuna river has touched the Red Fort wall on Ring road, the nearby area still remains inundated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023