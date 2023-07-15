Left Menu

Challenge is to take contribution of agriculture in GDP to 22 per cent, says Gadkari

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:56 IST
Challenge is to take contribution of agriculture in GDP to 22 per cent, says Gadkari
The biggest challenge before the nation at present was to take the contribution of the agriculture sector in the Gross Domestic Product to 22 per cent, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

Addressing the Dr CD Mayee Krishi awards function here, he said minimum support price (MSP) of certain crops was higher than the market rate and the Union government had to shell out Rs 1.50 lakh crore due to this to procure farm produce.

Asserting that farmers must adopt new technology to boost yields, he said they must also contribute in the production of green hydrogen and ethanol.

Drone spraying would reduce expenditure for farmers and must be adopted by the sector, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

