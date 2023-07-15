Left Menu

Libya's oil minister says closure of oilfields cost 340,000 barrels

Before the closures, Libya was producing about 1,2 million barrels per day (bpd). In a statement released early on Saturday, the oil ministry said the closure of the three Libyan oil fields could lead to the declaration of force majeure.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:53 IST
Libya's oil minister says closure of oilfields cost 340,000 barrels

The ongoing closure of several oilfields in Libya has cost the North African country the production of 340,000 oil barrels, oil minister Mohamed Aoun told Dubai-based Asharq TV.

Production at the El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by the Al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of former finance minister Faraj Bumatari, according to a tribal leader. Before the closures, Libya was producing about 1,2 million barrels per day (bpd).

In a statement released early on Saturday, the oil ministry said the closure of the three Libyan oil fields could lead to the declaration of force majeure. "The loss of confidence in the continuity of Libyan oil supply to the global market will result in a loss of market share for Libyan oil and decreased demand for it," the ministry said.

It added that the oilfield closures could lead to an "irreversible loss of importers" due to concerns about supply instability. The Sharara field is one of Libya's largest production areas, with a capacity of 300,000 bpd. It has been a frequent target of political strife.

Zawi tribe leader Al-Senussi al-Ahlaiq told Reuters that the closure of El Feel was aimed at pressuring authorities in Tripoli to release Bumatari, who was kidnapped after arriving at Mitiga airport on Tuesday. Bumatari is a candidate for central bank governor, which "makes him vulnerable to danger and kidnapping", the tribe said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023