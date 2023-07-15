Omar Abdullah hits out at Assam CM Sarma over his "Miyan Muslims" remarks

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, over the latter's remarks on "Miyan Muslims", saying that any community shouldn't be blamed for raising rates of any commodity. However, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister sarcastically said that any community in the country shouldn't be blamed for the price hike of commodities except that oil which could be because it is mostly imported from Muslim countries.

Abdullah was speaking to ANI at the end of the one-day JKNC party convention of leaders and workers of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Batote here. He also asked the party leaders to remain prepared for the ensuing Panchayat and Urban and Local Body elections and any leader proving his or her worth in these elections will be considered for the Assembly elections.

Earlier, on July 13, the Assam CM said the soaring prices of vegetables in the state capital, Guwahati, was largely because of the fact that the vendors largely belong to the "Miyan" (Muslim) community. Responding to Assam CM's remarks, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal alleged further that Sarma's statement creates a chasm between the Muslims and the other Asamese people, including the youth.

Speaking to media persons at Garigaon in Guwahati, the AIUDF chief claimed that Assam CM Sarma's statement that "Miya" (Muslim) vendors were responsible for the price rise of vegetables in the city was demeaning and hurtful towards the minority community. (ANI)

