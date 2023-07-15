Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch issues notice to Sanjay Raut in connection with allegations made by him against Maharashtra CMO 

The Mumbai police said that MP Sanjay Raut had made serious allegations against the Chief Minister's office, stating that dealings are going on with the criminals lodged in the jail from the CM's office.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:21 IST
Mumbai Crime Branch issues notice to Sanjay Raut in connection with allegations made by him against Maharashtra CMO 
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch has sent a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in connection to the allegation made by him against the Chief Minister's office, the Mumbai police said on Saturday. The Mumbai police said that MP Sanjay Raut had made serious allegations against the Chief Minister's office, stating that dealings are being done with the criminals lodged in the jail from the CM's office.

"The police have sent a notice to Sanjay Raut asking him to submit the proof he has in connection to the allegation he has made against the CM's office," Mumbai police added. The police also noted after Raut submits the proof, they'll further investigate the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit back at Devendra Fadnavis' "diplomacy" metaphor which the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister had used while explaining his party's decision to include Ajit Pawar-led NCP in their alliance. Sanjay Raut questioned BJP saying how come their alliance with NCP is "diplomacy" while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance forged by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in 2019, is referred to as "dishonesty".

"Both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis spoke about diplomacy yesterday. They said their alliance with NCP is diplomacy, then what was our alliance with NCP and Congress? What was MVA? if you do it then it is diplomacy and if we do it, it is dishonesty?" Raut asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian cancer: Research

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants may be at higher risk of ovarian canc...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023