Mumbai Crime Branch issues notice to Sanjay Raut in connection with allegations made by him against Maharashtra CMO 

Mumbai Crime Branch has sent a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in connection to the allegation made by him against the Chief Minister's office, the Mumbai police said on Saturday. The Mumbai police said that MP Sanjay Raut had made serious allegations against the Chief Minister's office, stating that dealings are being done with the criminals lodged in the jail from the CM's office.

"The police have sent a notice to Sanjay Raut asking him to submit the proof he has in connection to the allegation he has made against the CM's office," Mumbai police added. The police also noted after Raut submits the proof, they'll further investigate the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit back at Devendra Fadnavis' "diplomacy" metaphor which the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister had used while explaining his party's decision to include Ajit Pawar-led NCP in their alliance. Sanjay Raut questioned BJP saying how come their alliance with NCP is "diplomacy" while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance forged by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in 2019, is referred to as "dishonesty".

"Both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis spoke about diplomacy yesterday. They said their alliance with NCP is diplomacy, then what was our alliance with NCP and Congress? What was MVA? if you do it then it is diplomacy and if we do it, it is dishonesty?" Raut asked. (ANI)

